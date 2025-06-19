How the IGNITE rehabilitation program is changing lives at the Fayette County Jail

The IGNITE program has grown into a national movement with a mission: changing lives and giving inmates second chances.

The goal of the rehabilitation program is to bring education, workforce development and life skills into county jails across the country. It was started by a local sheriff in Michigan, and Fayette County was the first jail in Pennsylvania to give it a shot.

Fayette County Sheriff James Custer had the vision of bringing the IGNITE program to the jail, and the program has been so successful, it's become an example to other jails across the country.

How the IGNITE program works

IGNITE is offered to all incarcerated individuals at the jail, providing hope, encouragement, accountability, education and life skills. The program changes the culture of stigma in those who are incarcerated, embracing progress over punishment.

"They want to improve. They want to be better than they were last year, better than they were yesterday and that's essentially the goal," said Warden John Lenkey.

Each inmate gets the choice whether to participate. Once they're in, the only requirements include staying free of any misconduct, maintaining behavior inside the jail and participating in at least 16 hours a week in educational classes, either in person or virtually.

"That's a combination of hours that's done on the tablet, which is through Edovo and CypherWorx, educational classes," Lenkey said.

Lenkey says there are hundreds of options for inmates to choose from, like psychology, reading, financial literacy, interview training and parenting.

"We're teaching them how to prepare cover letters, maybe how to do a resume, just the basics in Excel, Word, email etiquette," said human resources director Kristy Spiker.

"There are good people in these classes, people that want to do better," Spiker.

Inmates say the program gives them hope

Joshua Mulnix, an inmate from Connellsville, says the program has given him life skills that he can use.

You can take that in the occupation that you're looking for. And I know people doing time in here, you can be rusty, and this kind of just brushes you up on things," he said.

Within just a few weeks, some inmates say their outlook has changed.

"It has changed for the better," said Sierra Arbogast.

Others admit they first got into the program just to spend time out of their cells but realized the good that could come from it.

"After actually being in the class, I, for the first time, feel like there's hope," said inmate Rebecca Rhodes.

"I love it. I learned a lot from it. It kind of helps me with my goals that I want to do when I get out. I really like the classes," said Carthell Hardnatt, an inmate from Detroit, Michigan.

Mulnix said he feels like it's making a difference, both for him and his family.

Warden touts "undeniable proof" of the program

Lenkey says since the program kicked off last year, there have been zero misconducts, fights or assaults by those participating in IGNITE.

"We're developing a stack of undeniable proof of data that says it is working, and not just here, but throughout the nation," Lenkey said.

According to a study done by Harvard, the U.S. has one of the highest incarceration rates in the world. Since IGNITE launched in 27 counties and 14 states, studies show the program has reduced recidivism by 23%. And being in IGNITE for one month reduces weekly jail misconduct by 49%.

"These people really just want something to keep them on the straight path in life and I think everything we are doing is maybe helping them on that direction," Spiker said.

"I am far more than the blue uniform or the maroons. You know, I'm far more than an inmate at Fayette County Jail," said Rhodes.

Fifty-five inmates took part in the latest IGNITE semester. At their graduation, they're not only awarded with new certifications that can help with jobs when they get out, but it allows inmates to see their loved ones.

Inmates graduate from IGNITE program