Fayette County family offering reward for information on alleged memorial vandalization

A Fayette County family is searching for answers after they said they believe someone intentionally vandalized their loved one's memorial.

The cross with angel wings has been illuminated with light along Route 51 at the Smock Road intersection for years in memory of Gerome and Jacklyn Garbutt.

The Garbutts died after an under-the-influence driver, traveling 120 miles per hour, crashed into their car in 2018.

The family told KDKA-TV that someone cut the memorial in half with a saw sometime Friday night into Saturday morning.

They're now offering $500 for information on who may have been behind it.