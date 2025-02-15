Watch CBS News
Local News

Fayette County family offering reward for information on alleged memorial vandalization

By Erika Stanish

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Fayette County family offering reward for information on memorial vandalization
Fayette County family offering reward for information on memorial vandalization 00:35

A Fayette County family is searching for answers after they said they believe someone intentionally vandalized their loved one's memorial.

The cross with angel wings has been illuminated with light along Route 51 at the Smock Road intersection for years in memory of Gerome and Jacklyn Garbutt.

fayette-co-memorial-2.png
Submitted

The Garbutts died after an under-the-influence driver, traveling 120 miles per hour, crashed into their car in 2018.

The family told KDKA-TV that someone cut the memorial in half with a saw sometime Friday night into Saturday morning.

They're now offering $500 for information on who may have been behind it.

Erika Stanish
Erika-Stanish-WEB.jpg

Erika is an award-winning investigative journalist who joined KDKA in October of 2021. She is thrilled to be back in her hometown and reporting for the station she grew up watching!

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.