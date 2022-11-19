Fayette County family files lawsuit over broken fire hydrants

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Fayette County family whose home caught on fire in January filed a lawsuit in federal court this week over faulty fire hydrants.

Several firefighters were injured in the blaze, and the family's home was completely destroyed. Several pets also died in the fire.

KDKA-TV first reported on the issue in February, learning low water pressure was to blame. The homeowners, Gail and Joseph Layman, hired Pittsburgh attorney Joel Sansone for representation.

The lawsuit accuses Dunbar Township and the North Fayette Water Authority of knowing about the water pressure problems for years but never addressing them.

"For several years, multiple fire hydrants maintained by Defendant Township and/or Authority and near properties in Defendant Township, including, but not limited to, the Plaintiffs' property, have had dangerously low water pressure," the lawsuit states. "Despite that actual knowledge, Defendants Township and/or Authority failed to take any action to resolve the serious lack of water and/or water pressure distributed to the fire hydrants surrounding Plaintiffs' property."

"How many more people go to bed at night in that community worried about whether or not they're going to have their home in the morning when they wake up?" Sansone said Friday.

In February, the general manager of the water authority, Ken Martray, told KDKA-TV that the hydrants are checked yearly and passed inspection prior to the fire.

Martray did admit his knowledge about low water pressure in the area and said because of it, only one hydrant can work at a time.

Monarch Fire Lieutenant Kyle Keilbach told KDKA-TV in February that when the home caught on fire, none of the hydrants worked at all.

"What is interesting is, Joe Layman is a former fire chief in this community, and he has been vocal about this problem for years demanding action of the community leaders, and leadership has ignored this problem. And now, once again, another family has lost their home when it's not necessary," Sansone said. "My clients had their home burned to the ground because the fire hydrants in their community do not work. They have insufficient water pressure and community leaders have understood this. They've known this. They had the opportunity to fix this problem by installing a pumping system that would ensure adequate water pressure. They failed to do so, claiming that it was just too expensive."

The lawsuit states that by installing a new pump system, the stronger water pressure would flow to the properties in Monarch and to the hydrants.

KDKA-TV talked to Fayette County Commissioner Scott Dunn in February, who said a new pump system would cost around $200,000.

"We're at the beginning part of exploring all the options. Public safety is a priority as a Fayette Co. Commissioner. That's part of my job to make sure we have public safety in place. We're taking a look at it. If it's a matter of money, we will go out and try to make it happen," Dunn said.

We reached out to the township solicitor, township supervisors, and the North Fayette Water Authority on Friday for comment regarding the lawsuit and to learn if a pump has since been installed. We have not heard back yet.

"How long is this community going to be at risk? How long are the people of this community going to stay at risk? Because this council refuses to spend the money necessary to safeguard their homes and themselves. Does someone have to die before they fix this problem?" Sansone said.

According to the lawsuit, the family is demanding a jury trial and compensation for damages.