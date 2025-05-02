Fayette County couple accused of torturing animals

A Fayette County couple is accused of neglecting their two cats and two dogs for months.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers responded to Ryan Murphy and Paige Miske's home in Redstone Township following reports of dead animals on April 18.

Investigators say when they entered, they found two dead dogs, one barricaded in a back room, the other in a closet. The two cats were roaming about.

Officials say the conditions inside the home were deplorable.

"This is an absolutely avoidable crime, absolute avoidable circumstances," said Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele. "Again, I can't wrap my head around why somebody would allow something like this to happen. There aren't many crimes that i can think of that are more egregious than what's happened in Republic."

Murphy is already in custody on unrelated charges and Miske was arrested and booked Thursday.

The cats were found to be severely dehydrated and are receiving care from the Ninth Life Rescue.

Murphy and Miske are each facing numerous charges including aggravated cruelty to animals and neglect of animals.