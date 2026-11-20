Friday was the first day in court for corrections officer Ryan Sigley, accused of using excessive force against inmate Robert Stimmel during his intake at the Fayette County Jail last month.

The incident left Stimmel hospitalized with broken bones in his face, fractured ribs, and a brain bleed.

Sigley's attorney argued that his client didn't use excessive force and only fought back appropriately against Stimmel after Stimmel took a swing at him.

In all, the court proceedings lasted just over an hour with corrections officers taking the stand as witnesses to the incident, but all giving different accounts of what they saw. Several witnesses did agree, however, that Stimmel did attempt to punch Sigley once he was out of his handcuffs.

The arresting Uniontown police officer also took the stand, saying that Stimmel was acting erratically during his arrest for making terrorist threats, but not doing anything that would warrant excessive force.

Stimmel also took the stand and became confused and aggravated during his cross-examination, cursing several times before erupting, saying, "He beat the [expletive] out of me! I got knocked the [explitive] out!"

Sigley and his attorney did not stop for comment, but KDKA did talk with DA Aubele in his office after the hearing.

Aubele says that the county has the obligation to protect everyone in that jail, including people like Stimmel.

"Regardless of his attitude and regardless of how he is, he is pretty slight, and you had three individuals in that room," said Aubele. "You had three guards in that room that had the ability to control him without causing four facial fractures and a brain bleed. That's the issue. And I maintain that what happened in that jail, what we are alleging, went beyond reasonable use of force and devolved into retribution."

There is one other former corrections officer, Amadeus Marinucci, who is being charged in this case, but his preliminary hearing was waived.

This case is being held for court, with a formal arraignment set for January.