2 Fayette County corrections officers fired, another suspended after alleged inmate beating

Two corrections officers have been fired and a third has been suspended for 10 days after the alleged beating of an inmate left him with "severe" injuries, officials said.

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele confirmed the news to KDKA-TV on Wednesday. The inmate, Robert Stimmel, suffered a brain bleed that required treatment at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, after the alleged beating. In an interview with KDKA-TV on Oct. 13, Aubele called the man's injuries "severe."

"He was days in the hospital for what happened," Aubele said.

Officers with the Uniontown Police Department picked Stimmel up on Oct. 8 on a bench warrant related to terroristic threats. The officers brought him to the jail and turned him over to corrections officers. The alleged beating happened during intake, where inmates undress, shower and receive jail clothing. There are no cameras in the Fayette County Jail's intake area.

"I would say he suffered severe bodily injury," Aubele said on Oct. 13.

It was not immediately known if the corrections officers would face any criminal charges in connection with the incident.