Fayette County Commissioner David Lohr resigns

Fayette County is amid a political shakeup after county commissioner David Lohr abruptly resigned his position on Friday.

In a letter submitted to his fellow commissioners, Republican County Commissioner Lohr called it a career. The letter was two sentences and one line that said, "Note to you. May 11th, 2025, I will be resigning from Fayette County Commissioner."

Scott Dunn, one of the other two Fayette County commissioners, said that in further talking with Lohr, he stated wanting to spend more time with his family. Dunn told KDKA that he wishes Lohr well with his retirement.

Now comes the process of finding a replacement to finish out the last two years of Lohr's term, and finding someone to join both Dunn and Vincent Vicites in helping to manage the county.

Here are the next steps:

The president judge alerts the public that anyone interested in filling the vacancy must deliver a written letter of intent to the court. This was done on Sunday.

Candidates must be U.S. citizens, a qualified elector and must have lived in Fayette County for at least a year. Since Lohr was a Republican, this candidate must also be registered as a Republican since the last election on Nov. 7, 2023.

The court will appoint a candidate who will have to agree to serve out the remainder of Lohr's term until the end of 2027.

Cover letter, resumes and signed recommendations must be delivered to the court by May 16 at noon.

All candidates must be aware that all written submissions for this job are public record.

Candidates are expected to make themselves available for interviews to be conducted by the president judge.

Again, anyone who is looking to fill this position must have paperwork delivered by noon on Friday to the Office of the Court Administrator, which is on the third floor of the Fayette County Courthouse.

The hope is that this position will be filled by the end of next week.