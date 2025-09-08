Death of 9-year-old Fayette County girl leaves questions over reporting of child abuse allegations

Death of 9-year-old girl raises questions about why alleged abuse was not caught

Death of 9-year-old girl raises questions about why alleged abuse was not caught

Death of 9-year-old girl raises questions about why alleged abuse was not caught

The additional charges in the case surrounding a 9-year-old girl and her siblings in Fayette County are raising concerns about why the alleged child abuse was not caught or if it could have been prevented.

The two women accused of killing 9-year-old Renesmay Eutsey are facing more charges after police said they abused two other children. Sarah Shipley and Kourtney Eutsey, charged in Renesmay Eutsey's death, now face charges in connection with more alleged abuse.

The investigation into the two women began last week after 9-year-old Renesmay Eutsey was reported missing from a home on Third Street in Dunbar Borough. Kourtney Eutsey was Renesmay Eutsey's foster mom, while Shipley is the wife of Kourtney Eutsey.

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele said investigators will be digging into how this happened. He believes a lot of people are to blame.

"Do you know how Renesmay was placed into this home?" KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso asked.

"There has been a long, long history of family issues involving drugs, sexual offenders, deplorable conditions," the district attorney said on Monday. "It's pretty clear, from at least what I've seen, that there have been years and years of failures with the family with this child."

Aubele said Renesmay Eutsey was placed in the care of blood relatives in the home in Dubar Borough at least one year ago. Aubele said four other kids lived in the home. He said some of them were her siblings, and they were homeschooled.

"Did the biological parents of Renesmay want to try to get her back into their custody?" KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso asked.

"It's my understanding, no," Aubele said. "Even after permanent legal custody is established, we have a court system you can file custody actions. You're entitled to get a mediation after 45 days. You got to pay a fee, you got to do some paperwork. I have no evidence that ever happened."

Aubele said he believes family members were checking in on Renesmay Eutsey and her siblings, but it's something under investigation. He added that at some point, supervision ended with CYS. He said nobody in the family raised much of an objection to it.

"This case was closed over a year ago," Aubele said.

"Meaning that basically, the court system had found this home to be appropriate and that there weren't checks being performed," he added.

It's unclear who decided Sarah Shipley and Kourtney Eutsey were the best home for the 9-year-old girl. Her biological mother, Christina Benedetto, said the last time she had seen her daughter was September 2021.

Aubele said his office and law enforcement will have a meeting with CYS, as required by law, to go over the facts of the case.

KDKA reached out to Fayette County CYS but did not hear back on Monday.