Fayette County family wants apology after baby's casket found above ground

HILL RUN, Pa. (KDKA) — A Fayette County family wants an apology after the casket for their newborn baby was found above ground.

"We are still grieving," Skylar Pireaux said. "We are still trying to get through this."

"We buried our son all over again, so that was really hard," she added.

Skylar and Justin Pireaux of Mill Run are reliving the trauma of their baby boy's death. In November, their son Jaxon suddenly died. He was two days old.

They buried him at Indian Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. On March 26, Skylar's mother found her grandson's casket above ground.

"I was distraught," Skylar said. "I was heartbroken."

After the discovery, Skylar's father and brothers started digging and fixed the problem on their own.

"My brothers and my dad dug 4 feet down and were able to get down deep enough that they were able to get the casket and the vaults appropriately working," Skylar said.

She said the cemetery tried to explain how it happened.

"They tried to blame all the rain that we have gotten lately," Skylar said. "Then they said about the shell rock, it was just really hard and really tough to dig through."

All the family wants is an apology and for this not to happen to anyone else.

"We didn't get any sympathy," Skylar said. "We didn't get any apologies."

Pam Hughes, the treasurer of the board of directors for the cemetery association, said the baby was buried in the wrong-sized vault and water got underneath the casket causing it to rise.