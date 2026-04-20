Father charged after child injured in Washington County motorcycle crash

A father is accused of putting his child in danger, as they are caught on camera in a violent motorcycle crash.

Investigators say the man's 7-year-old daughter was sitting on the gas tank when he slammed into traffic, sending her underneath the bike, and nothing was separating her from the road.

The incident unfolded on Jefferson Avenue in Canton Township, Washington County, last week.

Police say an SUV and the motorcycle were travelling in the same direction.

The SUV slowed down to make a right turn, but the bike didn't brake in time and skidded to the ground, trapping the 7-year-old underneath.

"It's like putting a parachute on a child and throwing them out of an airplane. It's dangerous. It's reckless," said Chief William DeForte with the Greene Washington Regional Police Department.

Seconds later, chaos ensues.

The father, identified as Dallas Coburn, is seen on camera jumping up and yelling at the driver of the SUV, and at one point, even threatens her, all while his daughter lay crying in the street.

Other vehicles are also seen stopping to offer help. One person can be heard asking if the girl was OK.

"It's amazing this girl didn't suffer more injuries than she did. She was very lucky, very lucky to have survived this without being hospitalized for a long period of time," Chief DeForte said.

As sirens got closer, Chief DeForte says, instead of staying there until help arrived, Coburn picked up his daughter, put her in a passerby's vehicle, got back on the bike, and left the scene.

Police caught up with Coburn a short time later at the hospital, where they say he showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking earlier, and refused a blood test.

DeForte also says Coburn left the hospital with his daughter before she was medically cleared.

"The suspect did not have a motorcycle license, no insurance, no inspection, [and] a child on the gas tank. It's a recipe for disaster, an absolute recipe for disaster," Chief DeForte added.

Coburn is facing a slew of charges, including DUI and recklessly endangering the welfare of a child. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.