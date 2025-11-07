Case moves forward in fatal South Side barbershop shooting

The case against a woman accused of shooting another in a South Side barbershop last month will move forward.

Prosecutors say video evidence proves Myairah Carter shot and killed Rayon Williams at the Bonez Barbershop along East Carson Street in October.

The surveillance video shows the 25-year-old sitting in the barber chair. The victim, Rayon Williams, is standing in a mustard-colored hoodie. The women exchange a few words, then Williams gets closer.

In the next part of the video, Carter shoots. Investigators say she fired several shots. In court, the defense said Carter and Williams have had run-ins in the past. He argues that his client was in fear for her own life.

"This is without questions self-defense," said Ken Harber, Carter's attorney. "If somebody is in fear of being killed or shot or seriously injured in that moment, then under Pennsylvania law, you have the right to use deadly force. Ms. Carter didn't want to use deadly force," Harber said.

After the shooting, Carter went home. She then called 911 to turn herself in.

"She did not want this to happen, she did not bring it on, and she did not want to respond in this way, but she did because she had to to save her own life or save herself from getting seriously attacked and beaten. Remorseful? Yes, she wishes this didn't happen, but I don't think that word necessarily fits in self-defense case."

Members of the victim's family were in court on Friday, but they declined to speak.