Man dead after motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County

UPPER BURRELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County Friday. 

The call for the crash at the intersection of Seventh Street and Upper Drennen roads in Upper Burrell Township came in around 4 p.m., dispatchers said. 

One man was killed. It's unclear if anyone else was involved or injured. 

The victim hasn't been identified. 

First published on April 22, 2022 / 5:19 PM

