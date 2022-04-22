Man dead after motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County
UPPER BURRELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County Friday.
The call for the crash at the intersection of Seventh Street and Upper Drennen roads in Upper Burrell Township came in around 4 p.m., dispatchers said.
One man was killed. It's unclear if anyone else was involved or injured.
The victim hasn't been identified.
