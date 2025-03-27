Man killed in moped crash on Pittsburgh's Bloomfield Bridge

A 60-year-old is dead after he crashed his moped on Pittsburgh's Bloomfield Bridge on Thursday morning, police say.

First responders were called to the Bloomfield Bridge around 6:30 a.m. for reports of a crash involving a moped, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

When first responders got there, they found a 60-year-old man in traumatic arrest. He was taken in critical condition to the hospital, where authorities said he later died. His identity hasn't been released yet.

(Photo: KDKA)

Public Safety said the initial investigation suggests the driver lost control of his moped while traveling on the bridge towards Bigelow Boulevard. He hit the center jersey barrier and was thrown over it into the outbound lanes, investigators said.

Collision Investigation Unit detectives were called to investigate.

Public Safety said in the upcoming weeks, the Vision Zero Fatal Crash Response Team will visit the site to evaluate potential crash factors.