2 killed in Fayette County fire

WHARTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people are dead after a fire in Fayette County on Thursday morning, according to the coroner.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office said it was called to the scene of a fatal fire in Wharton Township.

The deputy coroner said 70-year-old Donald Brewer and 68-year-old Patricia Brewer of Fike Hollow Road, Farmington, were found dead.

The cause and manner of death are still under investigation, the coroner's office said.

"The next of kin has been notified and we ask that you keep this family in your thoughts and prayers," the coroner wrote on Facebook.

It's the latest fatal fire in western Pennsylvania as the area battles some of the coldest temperatures in a decad.

Also on Thursday morning, one person was killed and four were injured after a house fire in Upper St. Clair.

On Wednesday, a woman was killed in a fire at a senior high-rise in South Strabane Township. On Monday, a woman was killed and a man was hospitalized after a fire at a home in Crafton. A person also died in a house fire in Rankin over the weekend.