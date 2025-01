UPPER ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person was killed, and four were injured, after a massive fire broke out at a home, according to the Upper St. Clair Township Fire Chief.

The fire broke out early Thursday morning at a home on Country Club Drive.

A fire broke out at a home along Country Club Drive in Upper St. Clair Township. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Two of the four injured victims were Upper St. Clair Township police officers.

It's unclear what sparked the fire.