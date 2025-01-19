Watch CBS News
1 person dead after house fire in Rankin

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

RANKIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person has died as a result of a house fire in Rankin.

First responders were called to battle the blaze along Miller Avenue around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

According to Mayor Joelisa McDonald, an elderly resident died because of the fire. Police later confirmed the victim was an unidentified woman.

thumbnail-processed-0fa18e0a-b46a-4053-a453-87866f63fef2.jpg
First responders were called to battle the blaze along Miller Avenue around 2 p.m. on Sunday. KDKA-TV Photojournalist Tim Lawson

"I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the Rivers Edge Fire Department and all neighboring fire departments that responded to this emergency, including North Braddock and Edgewood. Their efforts in battling the fire and ensuring the safety of our community are deeply appreciated," Mayor McDonald said in a statement on social media.

"[It] looks like [the fire] started upstairs in the middle of the house. The roof in the middle has caved in," said Rivers Edge Public Information Officer Pat Green. 

The fire department says the cold temperatures caused minor issues with fire hydrants, but it was not a major hindrance.

The Allegheny County Police Department is now handling the investigation.

Garrett Behanna

Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.

