Fire at Washington County senior high-rise leaves resident dead

SOUTH STRABANE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A resident is dead after a fire at a senior high-rise in Washington County on Wednesday.

Firefighters say they got word of a fire at the Thomas Campbell Apartments about 7:45 a.m. Officials say the fire started in a fourth floor apartment, and while it didn't spread to other units, smoke filled the air.

As residents were moved to lower floors, firefighters and building maintenance helped put out the fire.

Authorities said they found the remains of a man inside the apartment where the fire is believed to have begun. Officials believe the victim was smoking in bed while on oxygen.

This is the second time a fire killed a resident at the high-rise. In December of 2021, an apartment fire killed a woman and forced others from their apartments. The chief of the South Strabane Fire Department says that fire prompted changes to the building.

"The building underwent about a million dollars in renovations to upgrade again with a state-of-the-art fire detection system and the fire sprinkler system that were not on site prior to that," said Chief Jordan Cramer.

Because the fire was contained and put out so quickly, residents could return to their apartments.

The victim's identity hasn't been released.