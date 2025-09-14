Watch CBS News
19-year-old killed, woman hospitalized after man allegedly sets Castle Shannon home on fire

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A 19-year-old is dead and a woman is in the hospital after police said a man set their Castle Shannon home on fire.

Allegheny County police said dispatchers got a call about a fire on Corbett Drive shortly before 10 a.m. 

A 19-year-old is dead and a woman is in the hospital after police said a man set their Castle Shannon home on fire. (Photo: KDKA)

When first responders got there, police said they found a 19-year-old woman who was pronounced dead at the scene. Another woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The teenager's identity hasn't been released. 

Detectives said their preliminary investigation revealed that the fire was intentionally set by a man known to the victims. Police said he's now in custody, but they didn't release his name. Investigators said he knew the two women. 

The fire chief said a firefighter was also taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. 

As the county police's homicide unit investigates, anyone with information is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

