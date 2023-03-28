Coroner called to ATV crash in Fayette County
MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The coroner was called to an ATV crash in Fayette County.
Dispatchers said the crash happened on Waltersburgh Road in Menallen Township. The call for help came in shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Only one vehicle was involved, dispatchers confirmed.
The victim's identity hasn't been released.
