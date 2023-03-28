Watch CBS News
Coroner called to ATV crash in Fayette County

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -  The coroner was called to an ATV crash in Fayette County.

Dispatchers said the crash happened on Waltersburgh Road in Menallen Township. The call for help came in shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. 

Only one vehicle was involved, dispatchers confirmed. 

The victim's identity hasn't been released. 

