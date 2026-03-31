Fat Head's Saloon on Pittsburgh's South Side to close

Fat Head's Saloon on Pittsburgh's South Side is closing next month after more than 30 years in business.

The bar and restaurant announced the closure on Facebook on Tuesday, calling it a "difficult decision." The last day will be April 26.

"Closing the doors is incredibly difficult, but we do it with pride, gratitude, and a lifetime of memories," the Facebook post said.

Fat Head's said it will continue to make beer at its production facility, and all of its Ohio locations will stay open. It didn't give a reason for deciding to close the East Carson Street location.

According to Fat Head's website, it opened in 1992 with the idea to put a "craft beer-centric" restaurant in Pittsburgh. It gained recognition as an early purveyor of craft beer and expanded in 2009 with a brewpub in Ohio, only growing since then. Last year, Fat Head's won Brewery of the Year at the Great American Beer Festival.

In its Facebook post, the business thanked customers and employees.

"Fat Head's became a place filled with laughter, friendships, and countless memories," the post said. "Over the years, we've watched strangers become friends, and friends become family. We've seen first dates turn into marriages, babies being born, families raised. We hosted celebrations, reunions, championship nights, and ordinary weeknights that somehow became unforgettable."

Fat Head's said it will host a "last call" gathering on the evening of April 17, giving "former employees, longtime regulars, and friends" a chance to stop by.

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank yinz for 24 unforgettable years," the Facebook post said.