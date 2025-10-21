Fat Head's takes home "Brewery of the Year" award at Great American Beer Festival

Fat Head's Brewery was a big winner at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver earlier this month.

The brewers from Fat Head's are likely raising a toast after taking home the "Brewery of the Year" award at the festival.

Fat Head's also took home five medals at the festival, including two golds.

"Everyone is completely blown away by this year's results and the Brewery of the Year Award," said Fat Head's cofounder and brewmaster Matt Cole in a statement. "We take an immense amount of pride in the quality of our beers and the diversity of our portfolio.

The brewery's Battle Axe and Goggle Fogger beers won gold in the strong porter and South German-style hefeweizen categories.

Bone Head Double Hoppy Red Ale won a silver medal and Imperial IPA Hop Juju and Excursion Journeyman Sour Non-Alcoholic each won bronze medals.

Fat Head's got its start on Pittsburgh's South Side back in 1992, but its headquarters has since moved to suburban Cleveland.

The brewery's beers are sold in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia, Florida, and in upstate New York.