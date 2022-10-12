747 wins Fat Bear Week contest despite ballot-stuffing turbulence

Which brown bear will win Fat Bear Week? Which brown bear will be crowned winner of Alaska's Fat Bear Week? 03:06

A hugely popular web poll to find the fattest bear in an Alaskan national park has become the target of rampant ballot stuffing, according to organizers, but in the end a champion has been crowned.

With the country's political class obsessing over election integrity, the annual Fat Bear Week poll seemed like the perfect example of a free and fair ballot.

But even this model of democratic probity appeared to have been sullied after a spam campaign to elevate Bear 435 over Bear 747, in a crucial semifinal head-to-head to determine which creature had piled on the most pounds.

Bear 747 Katmai National Park Service

"Like bears stuff their face with fish, our ballot box, too, has been stuffed," tweeted Katmai National Park Service, which organizes the annual tongue-in-cheek vote.

"It appears someone has decided to spam the Fat Bear Week poll, but fortunately it is easy for us to tell which votes are fraudulent," the park tweeted.

Phew.

After a recount, Bear 747 -- whose enormous mass and moniker have led to comparisons with Boeing's jumbo plane -- was named winner. He faced off against Bear 901 in Tuesday's grand finale - and was declared the decisive winner.

THIS 747 IS CLEARED FOR LANDING. Introducing your 2022 👑 Fat Bear Week champion. pic.twitter.com/gVCzhYeX5n — explore.org (@exploreorg) October 12, 2022

According to organizers, 747 won the championship round by a vote of 68,105 to 56,876.

The week-long contest features match-ups between bears, with users voting for ones they believe look fattest after months of gorging on up to 100 pounds of salmon a day.

The layer of chubbiness is vital to help the bears through their hibernation during the cold of an Alaskan winter.

During five months of deep sleep, they do not wake to eat, drink or even go to the toilet, emerging famished -- and a lot thinner -- in the spring.

While the bears who are the subject of the voting are immune to the fat-shaming that plagues life for those in the public eye, the contest itself has become something of a behemoth.

It began in 2014 as a small-scale effort to raise awareness of the bears and the environmental challenges they face, but by last year had grown to a gargantuan event, with more than 800,000 ballots cast.

According to Katmai National Park, the bears' survival depends on eating a year's worth of food in six months.

Former Katmai National Park ranger Andrew LaValle told CBS News in 2018 that "a fat bear is a healthy bear, and it's something to celebrate."