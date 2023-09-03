Fans of Mac Miller gather to remember him five years after his death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's been nearly five years since Pittsburgh native and popular rapper Mac Miller died of an accidental overdose.

On Saturday, at Blue Slide Park, his fans from around the world gathered to remember a man who inspired them so much.

Organizers of the event said that events like that serve as an opportunity for fans to gather, reflect, and enjoy Mac's music together.

"It's just a way to bring everyone together and keep his legacy alive," said Cody Lee, the organizer. "We've been hosting these every single year to bring everybody together, give them a way to reconnect, and bring everyone together at a certain time of the year."

Miller was born and raised in the Point Breeze neighborhood and died of an overdose in Los Angeles at the age of 26.