Family hailed as heroes after helping victims of fiery crash at Fayette County gas station

PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) — Video shows the moments before a car crashed into a pickup truck and then two gas pumps in Perryopolis over the weekend, sparking a fire that stretched across the parking lot.

Ron Evagues and his family were on their way home from a birthday party when an SUV crossed both lanes on Route 51, hitting a pickup truck parked at the BP before slamming into two gas pumps and catching on fire.

Without a thought, Ron pulled over and the family of three — mom, dad and son — jumped out of their car and ran toward the screams coming from the burning vehicle.

(Photo: Provided)

"The gentleman was out first and his foremost thoughts were his kids. He didn't even want us to rescue him, he was worried about his kids," Ron said.

Once the driver was pulled to safety, father and son focused their energies on getting the three small children out of the back of the SUV. Patti Evagues smashed out the back window so they could reach the kids.

The family is now being hailed as heroes.

"I believe the children were the true heroes because they were so calm. Everything that just happened to them, they were calm," Patti said.

"I would rather risk my life and die trying to save people than hearing them scream out for my help and me letting them die," said Logan Evagues.

All four victims are expected to be OK.

The Evagues family said they truly believe they were put in that situation so they could help save lives and are so grateful they could.

"That's just human nature, is what I think human nature should be," Ron said.

KDKA-TV reached out to Perryopolis police for an update on the investigation but didn't hear back by airtime.