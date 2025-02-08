Watch CBS News
At least 4 people hospitalized after SUV hits pickup truck, gas pumps at Fayette County gas station

PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) -- An SUV with children inside crossed two lanes on Route 51 in Perryopolis, Fayette County, hitting a pickup truck, and then striking two gas pumps at a BP gas station before catching on fire, crews said on Saturday.

At least four people were taken to an area hospital as a result of the incident, according to the Fayette County 911 supervisor. Their conditions remain unknown.

The pickup truck driver was refueling his vehicle before he went inside the gas station to purchase a lottery ticket. The SUV then proceeded to strike the pickup truck before hitting the gas pumps. 

Perry Township Volunteer Fire Chief AJ Boni said the incident "could have been a lot worse."

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

