At least 4 people hospitalized after SUV hits pickup truck, gas pumps at Fayette County gas station

PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) -- An SUV with children inside crossed two lanes on Route 51 in Perryopolis, Fayette County, hitting a pickup truck, and then striking two gas pumps at a BP gas station before catching on fire, crews said on Saturday.

At least four people were taken to an area hospital as a result of the incident, according to the Fayette County 911 supervisor. Their conditions remain unknown.

Photo Credit: Submitted

The pickup truck driver was refueling his vehicle before he went inside the gas station to purchase a lottery ticket. The SUV then proceeded to strike the pickup truck before hitting the gas pumps.

Perry Township Volunteer Fire Chief AJ Boni said the incident "could have been a lot worse."

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.