Feds seize $573K in fake Rolex watches and designer sunglasses in Pittsburgh

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized than two dozen counterfeit Rolex watches and designer brand sunglasses in Pittsburgh.

If the 13 watches and 12 sunglasses had been real, the CBP said they would have been valued at about $573,000.

Officers inspected the shipment on April 27 after it arrived from the United Arab Emirates. The CBP said the shipment was destined for a Pittsburgh address and manifested as handbags. Instead, the container had Rolex watches and sunglasses with brand names like Burberry, Chanel and Gucci.

Suspecting the goods were knockoffs, the CBP said officers detained them for further review. Trade experts took a look at the products, working with the trademark holders to verify that they were fake.

The CBP says the international trade in counterfeit consumer goods is illegal. It takes away money from the trademark holders and steals tax revenue from the government. The CBP also funds transnational criminal organizations, and the unregulated products can threaten the health and safety of American consumers.

Counterfeiters make goods with "substandard" materials that could break or harm consumers, and the CBP said the products may be sourced or manufactured in facilities that use forced labor.

"Unsuspecting consumers could be victimized twice by counterfeit products, such as these fake Rolex watches, because they may end up paying close to authentic prices for cheaper knockoffs, and they'll learn that the product isn't warrantied should it need repair," James Hindes, CBP's acting port director in Pittsburgh, said in a news release. "Customs and Border Protection urges you to protect your families by purchasing authentic consumer products from reputable retailers."