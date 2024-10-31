Scammers are using fake QR codes on parking meters

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new trend involving QR codes is gaining traction. In other parts of the country, scammers are putting fake codes on parking meters to steal money.

You can scan QR codes with your phone's camera to launch anything from a food menu to an app. Now thieves are using them on parking meters.

David Onorato, the executive director of the Pittsburgh Parking Authority, said their parking kiosks have stickers and if you see a QR code that isn't part of that sticker, don't use it, because it's not part of the parking authority's program.

To date, it hasn't happened in Pittsburgh, but the parking authority is on alert.

"We'll make our officers and staff aware of it to look for those on the meters if they do appear," explained Onorato.