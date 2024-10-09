Evgeni Malkin to continue "I'm Score for Kids" initiative for Ronald McDonald House

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For the third straight season, Penguins forward and alternate captain Evgeni Malkin will continue his "I'm Score for Kids" initiative.

Beginning in the 2022-23 season, Malkin has donated $710 for each of his regular-season points to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown.

Last season, Malkin finished second on the Penguins with 67 regular season points, donating $47,570, which was matched by McDonald's taking the total to $95,140.

To date, the I'm Score for Kids initiative has raised more than $230,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

"I am excited to continue the 'I'm Score for Kids' program again this season," said Malkin. "I decided to start this program because I know how important the Ronald McDonald Houses are to the kids and families that have to spend a lot of time at the hospital. It makes me happy to see how successful it has become. I am grateful to the local franchises for matching my donation each year and I hope this year is the best one yet."

The Ronald McDonald House Charities help families who need to travel for medical care for their children with housing and care.

In 2023, nearly 900 families were assisted in Pittsburgh and Morgantown for more than 23,7000 nights of stay and those families came from 34 states and six countries.

"Being a part of this special initiative for a third season is incredibly exciting for the Charity," said Eleanor Reigel, CEO of RMHC Pittsburgh and Morgantown. "Knowing that Malkin is really the driving force behind this takes it to a whole different level. Having this kind of support ensures the Ronald McDonald House can provide the services families need when their child is facing a medical crisis far from home."

The Penguins open their 2024-25 regular season tonight at PPG Paints Arena against the New York Rangers.

This season, Evgeni Malkin is closing in on multiple milestones. He is two goals away from 500 career goals and two assists away from 800. That would make him just the third active player with 1,300 career points.