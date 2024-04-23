Watch CBS News
Penguins

Evgeni Malkin, McDonald's restaurants donate nearly $100,000 to Ronald McDonald House

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: April 22, 2024
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: April 22, 2024 16:20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Evgeni Malkin has teamed up with McDonald's and made a donation of nearly $100,000 to the Ronald McDonald House as part of his 'I'm Score for Kids' initiative.

Malkin announced he was committed to donating $710 for each point he scored this season.

He scored 67 points, bringing his donation amount to $47,570 and several McDonald's restaurants are matching that donation. 

Since the start of the 2022 season, Malkin and McDonald's have donated $213,000 to the charity. 

"We are incredibly grateful to have this support," said Eleanor Reigel, CEO of Ronald McDonald house Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. "The generosity that is shared through this program brings families much-needed comfort and support when they are far from home with their sick child."

The money raised and donated helps the Ronald McDonald House give families who travel for medical care a place they can call home and provide warm meals, daily essentials, and a safe environment. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and high school sports.

First published on April 23, 2024 / 2:37 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.