Evgeni Malkin, McDonald's restaurants donate nearly $100,000 to Ronald McDonald House

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Evgeni Malkin has teamed up with McDonald's and made a donation of nearly $100,000 to the Ronald McDonald House as part of his 'I'm Score for Kids' initiative.

Malkin announced he was committed to donating $710 for each point he scored this season.

Evgeni Malkin and local McDonald's restaurants have donated $95,140 to @RMHCPghMgtn as part of Malkin's 'I’m Score for Kids' initiative.



That makes a grand total of $213,000 raised for the RMHC of Pittsburgh and Morgantown over the past two seasons. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 22, 2024

He scored 67 points, bringing his donation amount to $47,570 and several McDonald's restaurants are matching that donation.

Since the start of the 2022 season, Malkin and McDonald's have donated $213,000 to the charity.

"We are incredibly grateful to have this support," said Eleanor Reigel, CEO of Ronald McDonald house Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. "The generosity that is shared through this program brings families much-needed comfort and support when they are far from home with their sick child."

The money raised and donated helps the Ronald McDonald House give families who travel for medical care a place they can call home and provide warm meals, daily essentials, and a safe environment.