Eva Moran, Toledo track and field athlete, killed in car crash in Ohio

A member of the University of Toledo track and field team died in a three-vehicle crash in Ohio, the university said.

In a news release, Toledo said 19-year-old freshman Eva Moran died on May 29 in Marion County. The pole vaulter, who was a rising star on the team, is being remembered for how her "determination, character and positive spirit" left an impact on everyone.

Eva Moran, a member of the University of Toledo track and field team, died in a crash in Marion County, Ohio, on May 29, 2026. (Photo Credit: University of Toledo)

"There are no words to adequately express the sadness our team feels over the loss of Eva," Andrea Grove-McDonough, director of cross country and track and field, said in the news release. "She was a remarkable young woman whose energy, determination and kindness made an immediate impact on our program.

Moran, who enrolled at Toledo in 2024 and was pursuing a degree in health sciences, was reportedly killed in a three-vehicle crash on state Route 309 around 5:30 p.m. on May 29. CBS affiliate WBNS reported that Moran's Hyundai Elantra crashed into a GMC Acadia that was waiting to turn left, sending the Elantra into the opposite lane of traffic, where it was hit by the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The Caledonia, Ohio, native was ejected from the vehicle, the news outlet reported. She later died at a local hospital.

"Our hearts are with Eva's family, friends, teammates and everyone whose lives she touched," Grove-McDonough said. "We will continue to honor her memory and the example she set for all of us."

In her freshman season at Toledo, Moran finished 10th at the Mid-American Conference Outdoor Championships. While at River Valley High School, Moran set the pole vault record for the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference with a mark of 12 feet, 1/2 inch.

Moran leaves behind her parents, Alena and Derrek Moran, her two brothers, Maddox and Jaxton, and her sister, Kya.

"Her beautiful spirit, warm smile, and caring nature will be remembered by all who knew and loved her," her loved ones wrote in her obituary. "Eva truly lived life to the fullest, leaving behind countless cherished memories and a lasting impact on those fortunate enough to know her.

Her visitation and funeral are scheduled for June 4. In "keeping with Eva's colorful personality," her family requests that any floral arrangements be bright, cheerful colors, her obituary says.

"The family has asked guests to honor Eva's bright and joyful spirit by wearing vibrant colors such as pink, orange, and yellow," the obituary went on to say.