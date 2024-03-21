Etna mother charged in 1-year-old's drowning death

ETNA, Pa. (KDKA) -- An Etna mom was charged with involuntary manslaughter after her 1-year-old drowned when she left him alone in the pool, police said.

Allegheny County police on Thursday announced charges against 28-year-old Brittany Garrison in connection with her son's drowning death.

First responders were called to a home on Sycamore Street in Etna the afternoon of July 13 for reports of an unresponsive child. First responders performed lifesaving measures and the boy, later identified as Leo Garrison, was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He died two weeks later, with the medical examiner ruling drowning as the cause of his death.

Detectives said they interviewed Garrison the day first responders were called to the home. They said Garrison had taken the boy and a sibling outside to swim in an above-ground pool.

Investigators said Garrison left her son unattended in a flotation device inside the pool and went inside with the other child. A short time later, police said he was found unresponsive outside of the flotation device. He wasn't wearing any additional flotation device or life jacket, police said.

After consulting with the district attorney's office, police filed charges against Garrison, including involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person. She was arrested Thursday morning and released on nonmonetary bond.