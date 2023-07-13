1-year-old in critical condition after drowning in Etna

ETNA, Pa. (KDKA) -- A 1-year-old is in critical condition after drowning in Etna.

The child was found unresponsive after Allegheny County police said first responders were called to Sycamore Street.

First responders performed lifesaving measures and took the child to a hospital in critical condition.

Allegheny County police didn't release any other details but said preliminary information suggests the drowning was accidental.

County police are investigating.