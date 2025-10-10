Erie Zoo welcomes baby monkey

The Erie Zoo is celebrating the birth of an adorable monkey.

The lesser spot-nosed guenon monkey was born on Wednesday to first-time mom Georgia. The zoo says that both mom and baby are healthy and bonding under the attentive care of the zoo's animal care and veterinary teams.

Zookeepers say Georgia is showing excellent maternal instincts and keeping her newborn close. The baby's gender isn't known yet and the zoo hasn't picked a name.

The zoo says spot-nosed guenons are native to the forests of West Africa. Their populations have declined due to multiple challenges, including habitat loss due to deforestation, hunting pressures and human encroachments. The zoo says births like this baby's are an important part of global conservation efforts to ensure the survival of the near-threatened species and teach people about the need to protect their homes.

"This birth is a wonderful milestone for our zoo family," Erie Zoo animal curator Jenn Salandra said in a news release. "Each new arrival is a testament to the dedication of our animal care and veterinary staff and the success of our ongoing conservation and breeding efforts."

Visitors may be able to catch a glimpse of Georgia and her baby in their dayroom of the Hilbert Family Primate Habitat. Visitors are encouraged to be patient and quiet to help the pair adjust during the first few weeks.

The Erie Zoo is home to over 400 animals, including lions, leopards, lemurs, zebras and red pandas.