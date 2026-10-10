Neighbors in Erie community grapple with mass shooting: "Horrific and unimaginable"

A community in Erie, Pennsylvania, is grappling with the loss of nine lives following a deadly mass shooting on Friday.

Investigators returned to the home Saturday, continuing to piece together what happened.

KDKA-TV spoke with family members of victims and neighbors in the aftermath of the shooting, who are trying to make sense of the violence.

Tiffany Jackson and Jennifer Macko, neighbors of 722 Perry Street, recalled the events of Friday.

"This situation is horrific and unimaginable," Macko said.

"It just got worse and worse throughout the night as the day went on; it was unimaginable," Jackson said.

Photos were shared with KDKA-TV of Angelina Stone, who was just four days away from giving birth. She and her unborn baby, plus two children, brothers, and a friend, are among those killed.

One of the victims of the shooting, Angelina Stone, who was just four days away from giving birth. Photo Credit: Provided

"Her two babies were on the spectrum. Innocent children, couldn't have told on that man if they wanted to, and he still killed them," said Lisa Simmers, a friend of the family. "A crime like that, what do you say? A person kills two innocent children, a pregnant woman and the people coming to try to help her."

"I'm so broken, man," said Juicesiyah Alexzander Windham, a father of a victim. "I left Erie to stay away from that lifestyle, and I come back and lose my daughter, lose my baby mom, lose who I was fighting to stay alive for."

"It's mind-blowing to me to understand what was happening in that house while we were standing outside. The feeling of helplessness and knowing we couldn't do anything and she was right there," Simmers said.