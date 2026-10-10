Multiple people killed, including 2 children, in reported mass shooting in northern Pennsylvania

Nine people, including two children, are reported dead after a mass shooting and an hours-long standoff in Erie.

According to CBS affiliate Erie News Now, police were called to Perry Street around 5 p.m. on Friday after witnesses reported seeing a man firing a gun before he entered a home.

Two women were found dead in the street, and more victims were found dead inside the home.

Police said that the suspect was also found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

While it remains unclear if the suspect is among those reported in the total number of deaths, police have said there is no longer a threat to public safety.

Erie Police Chief Rick Lorah said that a tragedy of this magnitude is difficult to put into words.

"There are no words that can adequately express the magnitude of the loss of life here," he said. "Out of respect for the victims and their loved ones, I will not discuss the specific details of what our officers encountered today. Our investigators are working diligently as we speak to establish the full circumstances of what occurred. We will not speculate about a motive or any information that could compromise this investigation."

The City of Erie government and Erie Mayor Daria Devlin released a joint statement on social media reiterating that there is no longer a threat to the public.

"Tonight, a terrible tragedy occurred near 7th and Perry Streets in Erie, resulting in multiple deaths," the statement read. "We understand that this news brings deep shock and sorrow to our residents, and we want to assure the public that the situation has been contained. The shooter is deceased, and there is no ongoing threat or danger to the public at this time. Our thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones, and everyone impacted by tonight's tragedy."

KDKA-TV has reached out to law enforcement officials in Erie and will bring you the latest updates on KDKA.com and on KDKA-TV.