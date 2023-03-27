Eric Clapton adds Pittsburgh to 2023 North American tour

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Eric Clapton, alongside special guest Jimmie Vaughan, is coming to Pittsburgh this Fall. He's adding the steel city, in addition to four other cities, to his 2023 North American tour.

Clapton is set to visit Pittsburgh on September 8 at PPG Paints Arena. In the eight days following his Pittsburgh concert, Clapton is set to perform in Toronto, St. Louis, Minneapolis and Denver.

Clapton's band will consist of Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory, and Chris Stainton with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on backing vocals.

Ticket presales for Clapton are set to start on March 28, at 10 a.m. local time, with the public sale of tickets starting March 31 at 10 a.m. local time.

