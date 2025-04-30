Eric Church bringing Free the Machine Tour to Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena

Multi-time Grammy-nominated country artist Eric Church is hitting the road for a late-summer arena tour in support of his newest album, "Evangeline vs. The Machine," and the 22-date arena run includes a stop in Pittsburgh.

Church will take the stage at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, Sept. 12.

He will be joined across varying dates by special guests Elle King, the Marcus King Band, and Charles Wesley Godwin.

The North Carolina native was last in the Pittsburgh area in 2023 when he played a packed concert as part of his Outsiders Tour at The Pavilion at Star Lake.

Country music sensation Eric Church performs during his Outsiders Tour at The Pavilion at Star Lake on Jul. 8th, 2023. Mike Darnay/KDKA

"From front to back, these shows will be different than anything you've ever seen or heard from us before," shared Church in a video message sent to his 'Church Choir' fan club members. "I cannot wait to see you on the road for this tour."

Tickets to most shows are available to the general public beginning Friday, May 9, at 10 a.m. local time. More information on tour dates and tickets can be found here.