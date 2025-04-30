Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Eric Church bringing Free the Machine Tour to Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
Read Full Bio
Garrett Behanna,
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Multi-time Grammy-nominated country artist Eric Church is hitting the road for a late-summer arena tour in support of his newest album, "Evangeline vs. The Machine," and the 22-date arena run includes a stop in Pittsburgh.

Church will take the stage at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, Sept. 12.

He will be joined across varying dates by special guests Elle King, the Marcus King Band, and Charles Wesley Godwin.

The North Carolina native was last in the Pittsburgh area in 2023 when he played a packed concert as part of his Outsiders Tour at The Pavilion at Star Lake.

img-8704.jpg
Country music sensation Eric Church performs during his Outsiders Tour at The Pavilion at Star Lake on Jul. 8th, 2023. Mike Darnay/KDKA

"From front to back, these shows will be different than anything you've ever seen or heard from us before," shared Church in a video message sent to his 'Church Choir' fan club members. "I cannot wait to see you on the road for this tour."

Tickets to most shows are available to the general public beginning Friday, May 9, at 10 a.m. local time. More information on tour dates and tickets can be found here.

Garrett Behanna

Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.