Dozens rappel down EQT Plaza to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters

About 60 people rappelled down EQT Plaza on Saturday to help raise tens of thousands of dollars for the Big Brothers Big Sisters' Pittsburgh chapter.

"I'm a huge adrenaline junkie, so this is actually just a lot of fun for me," Pitt student Peyton Music said.

Music and her friend, Suniska Prathipati, were two of about 60 who rappelled down EQT Plaza Saturday.

"This building is a perfect place to be able to do that," Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh CEO Marc Bloomingdale said.

It's perfect for people like State Sen. Devlin Robinson, who wanted to support the cause.

"And they said, 'Oh, that's great. We'll put you on the rappel line and send you over a building," Robinson, who represents Pennsylvania's 37th district, said.

He had to brush up on his Marines training.

"Rappelling off of structures, rappelling off of mountains, and I've actually rappelled off a helicopter landing pad as well," Robinson said, recounting some of this training from a couple of decades ago.

It's still uncharted territory for him.

"Never a building, though," Robinson said.

Bloomingdale was strapped up, too. He's only been in his role for about six months.

"It was on track before I got here," he said.

He says it's a great opportunity to let people know about what Big Brothers Big Sisters does.

"It's a perfect metaphor for what we do of helping people step outside of their comfort zones and chart a new course," Bloomingdale said.

Eventually, Suniska and Peyton stepped off.

"Maybe when we were leaning over the edge, and it came real, but then I was like, 'Don't look down, everything will be alright,'" Prathipati said.

But they ended up coming down. And the slow plunge went smoothly.

"It was just pure adrenaline and excitement," Music said. "Wasn't nervous at all. It was just a lot of fun, honestly."