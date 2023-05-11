Environmental groups file lawsuit against Shell over Beaver County cracker plant

MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) — Environmentalists filed a federal lawsuit against Shell for problems and violations at the Beaver County cracker plant.

The mammoth Shell Cracker plant in Beaver County has had a number of problems since it started operations last year. People living nearby have complained of odors, flares and noise. Now, environmental groups are taking the oil giant to federal court.

"The whole area has changed with smells, with light pollution, with noise pollution," said Bob Schmetzer of Eyes on Shell.

Two environmental groups, the Environmental Integrity Project and the Clean Air Council, have sued the oil giant in federal court. They are calling for strict penalties and specifically a halt to the release of volatile organic compounds, which are known to deplete the ozone and are associated with global warming.

"If the plant can't meet its air permit requirements, my question is why should it be operating?" Terrie Baumgardner of the Clean Air Council said.

Shell voluntarily suspended operations last month and in a statement says it will remain so until the problems are fixed.

"Shell remains committed to the health and well-being of its employees and the surrounding community. The Shell Polymers Monaca Plant is temporarily shut down and we are continuing to work rapidly to improve facilities and operations to address these issues in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection."

Shell also cited the complexities of starting an operation this big and says it is already fixing its problems with flaring, which has alarmed those living nearby.

"One of the things that really freaked people out was this whole sky was orange," Schmetzer said. "Everyone was like what's going on here, are we safe? Then you have the light bouncing off of the clouds, and there are people who live up here who complain that light is so bright that it goes through their curtains."

KDKA-TV's Andy Sheehan: "You'd like to see it shut down permanently?"

Baumgardner: "I'll just say that the emissions have encroached on residential lives in ways that were not expected."

Though a permanent shutdown is very unlikely, operations continue to be suspended here and will be for the better part of the year as Shell tries to work out the kinks in the cracker.