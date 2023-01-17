Light rail bridge over Monongahela River examined for damage after fire underneath
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire underneath the Panhandle Bridge, which carries the T across the Monongahela River, suspended light rail service south of First Avenue, Pittsburgh Regional Transit said on Tuesday afternoon.
An engineering team was sent to determine whether there was any damage to the bridge. The bridge has since reopened.
On Twitter, Pittsburgh Regional Transit Alerts said rails are able to service town and are traveling through Allentown.
Rail shuttles will travel between First Avenue and Station Square.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
