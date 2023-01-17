Light rail bridge over Monongahela River examined for damage after fire underneath

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire underneath the Panhandle Bridge, which carries the T across the Monongahela River, suspended light rail service south of First Avenue, Pittsburgh Regional Transit said on Tuesday afternoon.

An engineering team was sent to determine whether there was any damage to the bridge. The bridge has since reopened.

We have an engineering team en route to the bridge to check for damage. — Pittsburgh Regional Transit (@PGHtransit) January 17, 2023

On Twitter, Pittsburgh Regional Transit Alerts said rails are able to service town and are traveling through Allentown.

Rail shuttles will travel between First Avenue and Station Square.

UPDATE: Rails are able to service town. Rails are traveling through Allentown.



Mt Washington Tunnel is still closed.



Rail Shuttle btw First Ave -Station Square https://t.co/OkkFUacuqC — Pittsburgh Regional Transit Alerts (@PghTransitAlert) January 17, 2023

