Light rail bridge over Monongahela River examined for damage after fire underneath

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire underneath the Panhandle Bridge, which carries the T across the Monongahela River, suspended light rail service south of First Avenue, Pittsburgh Regional Transit said on Tuesday afternoon. 

An engineering team was sent to determine whether there was any damage to the bridge. The bridge has since reopened.  

On Twitter, Pittsburgh Regional Transit Alerts said rails are able to service town and are traveling through Allentown. 

Rail shuttles will travel between First Avenue and Station Square. 

First published on January 17, 2023 / 1:42 PM

