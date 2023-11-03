Empty Shabbat table in Oakland has places set for 242 hostages held by Hamas

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A stunning installation now on display in Oakland aims to bring awareness to the plight of more than 240 hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza.

It's a table setting at Shabbat dinner, something enjoyed by Jews across the world, but not for 242 hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas. In Schenley Plaza, a place is being set for each one with their name and picture in symbolic hope for their safe return.

"Thirty-two of them are kids which is absolutely heartbreaking, some of them are kidnapped with their families but many of them are all alone," organizer Racheli Holstein said.

Holstein hopes to bring awareness to their plight.

"Hopefully bring enough awareness that will let these people go back to their homes and soon enough have their own Shabbat dinners with their loving families," Holstein said.

"Across the country and around the world, people are trying to get attention to the fact that there's still over 240 hostages taken, innocent civilians taken into Gaza," said Adam Hertzman with the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

Sponsored by the Jewish Federation Greater Pittsburgh, the installation is similar to those in major cities across the country and around the world in silent protest of these people being held as pawns in the Israel-Hamas war. Event planner Shari Zatman is marshaling a legion of volunteers to carefully set the cutlery and wine glass for each one.

"We have enlisted many people from the community, from the nearby universities, we have Hillel students that are here helping out," Zatman said.

"I brought this idea to the federation, the federation connected me to Shari, who brought it to life," Holstein said.

And so the hope for this installation and others like it is that awareness will be raised and there will be international pressure to release these hostages and return them to their families.