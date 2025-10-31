Nearly 1,200 free Halloween costumes given away in memory of 19-year-old who loved bringing others joy

When your kids are done filling their bags with candy on Halloween, don't just throw their costumes in the back of the closet. You can donate them to a local organization, the Emma Munson Foundation, that brings Halloween joy to kids.

For kids, it wouldn't be Halloween without dressing up, but the price of a new costume can cause quite the scare, averaging nearly $40.

The Emma Munson Foundation helps kids dress up as whatever they want to be during spooky season.

"It helps out so many families that need it because some kids might have went without costumes this year," said Vanessa Ernst, a McKeesport resident.

"It's mostly all donated from throughout the community, so it's the community helping the community," said Denise Munson, co-founder of the Emma Munson Foundation.

Denise and Michael Munson started the nonprofit organization in honor of their daughter Emma, who died in October 2013.

"Our daughter Emma was 19 and she was just starting school at VCU Arts, actually, I'm wearing this in honor of her today. She suffered just a tragic fall. It was a sudden loss, and she was an incredible person. She was full of life, she loved the earth, she loved other people, she was just a free spirit. I always say that she was a little hippie, she was born in the wrong era," Munson said.

To help with their healing, they collect new and used Halloween costumes throughout the year to give to kids so they can transform into their favorite superhero, video game character, princess, and more.

They started by doing a costume giveaway at just one location. Now in their ninth year, the Emma Munson Foundation distributes free costumes at 10 events leading up to Halloween. This year, they gave away nearly 1,200 costumes.

"It seems like it gets bigger and better every year," Munson said.

KDKA-TV went to their largest event outside the Hollander in Braddock, where families lined up.

"This is a very special event for the community, for families in need that can't afford a costume," said Marlana Eboh, a Rankin resident.

"I think it's very nice, every kid deserves to be able to go trick or treating," said Amanda Tiani, a resident in Braddock.

It's always special when kids find just the right costume.

"We have a mirror, and they stand in front of the mirror and they just smile. It just makes you smile too. And something as simple as a Halloween costume, just brings this joy, it's incredible," Munson said.

"I have so many parents that say you just saved me $40 and to a family that has more than one child, that's a lot of money and this program is just, it seems simple, but it makes a big impact," she added

The Munson family plans to keep sharing love through Halloween costumes and thinking of how much her daughter would love what they're doing for others.

"I hope she thinks it's great, I really do. She loved to bring smiles to people. She was an actress and a performer, so she was always dressed up and always a character herself, so I hope she would love this," Munson said.

The Emma Munson Foundation collects costumes all year long. They said Spiderman is the No. 1 costume and princesses are very popular. They also really need bigger sizes and crowns and wands.

If you're interested in helping the organization spread smiles next Halloween, you can donate new or gently used costumes. To make arrangements for drop off or pick up, get in touch with the foundation by sending them a message on Facebook or text 412-945-7363.