Emergency demolition needed after building partially collapses in North Braddock

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - An emergency demolition was needed in a North Braddock neighborhood after pieces of a condemned home began to collapse on Saturday night.

Neighbors said they first noticed the small pieces of the building falling to the sidewalk around 9:00 on Friday before they began to hear multiple loud noises early on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, Braddock Borough Council members have told KDKA that properties such as this one have become a real problem.

"It affects everything," said Lisa Franklin-Robinson. "It affects your homeowner's insurance, it affects kids being able to play, and we need some supplemental funds to help with this problem."

"If we were able to have the funds, that house would have been torn down and we wouldn't be here today with this issue," added Juanita Guiles.

The homes on either side of the collapsing structure were both evacuated as crews worked to clean up the mess.

This collapse and demolition comes just days after a building in Pittsburgh's Uptown neighborhood partially collapsed, which left some people feeling shaken.

"I was sitting in the closest corner to the collapse. Everything on my cameras went black for a few seconds. There was debris thrown everywhere. The entire building was shaking, I thought it was falling in on top of me. Insane," said Marco Merante, the manager of Merante Brothers Italian American Market.