Elon basketball player with Pittsburgh roots out of ICU after car crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Elon University basketball player with Pittsburgh roots is recovering in the hospital after a car crash.

Ava Leroux, a South Fayette High School graduate and daughter of former Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Francois Leroux, was seriously hurt in the crash on Dec. 22. She is a freshman on the Elon women's basketball team in North Carolina.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Elon women's basketball said on Wednesday that Ava Leroux was moved out of the intensive care unit and into a regular hospital room.

"We are so thankful for the love and prayers for the Leroux family during this difficult time," the post said.

"Fantastic news today as Ava continues the healing process," the Elon Athletics page posted regarding the news.

Jason Knavel, the associate athletics director of strategic communication at Elon, told WFMY-TV in North Carolina that Ava Leroux is "making amazing progress."

Ava Leroux was a four-year varsity basketball player at South Fayette High before enrolling at Elon, according to her school bio. In her senior season at South Fayette, the team won a WPIAL Class 5A title and was the PIAA runner-up.

In 12 games this season, Ava Leroux is averaging 5.1 points per game and 3.6 rebounds per game in 14.8 minutes per game. The 6-foot-4 center/forward is majoring in exercise science.

Francois Leroux played 249 games in his 10-year NHL career. He spent time with the Pittsburgh Penguins from 1994 to 1997, appearing in 165 games. He also played for the Edmonton Oilers, Ottawa Senators and Colorado Avalanche.