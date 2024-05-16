Elizabeth Township Police K9 Eli dies suddenly

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A K9 officer from Elizabeth Township passed away suddenly on Wednesday.

The police department says that K9 officer Eli died suddenly following a K9 demonstration.

K9 officer Eli served the community for the past eight years and the department says that he has 'touched thousands of hearts.'

Officers escorted K9 Eli's body from the veterinary hospital to the funeral home this afternoon.

Police officers escorted the body of Elizabeth Township Police K9 officer Eli on Wednesday after he passed away suddenly. KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing

The department says it was a way to honor a selfless dog who dedicated his life to the community.

K9 officer Eli is survived by Officer Dan Novacek and his family.

A memorial is being held on Friday at the Boston Spectrum in Elizabeth Township.