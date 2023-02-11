Elizabeth Township bar hosting fundraiser for fallen Officer Sean Sluganski, injured Officer Charles Thomas

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Days after a McKeesport police officer was killed and another was injured, a community came together for the department.

Rich's Parkside Den in Elizabeth Township is holding a two-day fundraiser this weekend. At Friday night's kick off, friends, family, strangers, and fellow officers showed their support for the McKeesport Police Department.

"It's unimaginable. It's something that you know can happen in this profession, and it's a day you hope you never face," Elizabeth Township Police Department Chief Ken Honick said.

Unfortunately, it's a day police in McKeesport and the surrounding communities faced Monday when Officer Sean Sluganski was shot and killed and Officer Charles Thomas Jr. was injured.

Honick was one of the first at the scene.

"As a community, we are grieving with the city of McKeesport and their police team," Honick said.

He's still processing the news along with his brothers and sisters in blue, but he came to the fundraiser to pray and show that he and his department care.

"We just want to show support and let them know that we don't see borders here," Honick said.

Officer Thomas even came with his arm still in a sling, recovering as he mourns his partner.

Rich Algeri is the bar's owner.

"I got completely sick to my stomach," Algeri said.

Right after hearing the news, Algeri started planning the event. He heard the sirens Monday heading toward McKeesport and feared those shot were officers who frequent his bar. He learned they were.

"It's like losing a part of your family. These customers, I've been in business almost 14 years and these customers become a part of my family, they're a part of my life," Algeri said.

He and his son quickly got the word out, and it didn't take long before calls started pouring in.

"We've had multiple business owners reach out to us and individuals come and just offer any lending hand that they can possibly have to help," Algeri said.

Half of the sales are going towards both officers' families, along with proceeds from raffle tickets.

"They protect and serve us. It's a thankless job, and they go above and beyond for our safety," Algeri said.

"This is absolutely the least that we can do, to help give a little back in a troubling time," Algeri's son, Nick, president of the den, said.

Their support doesn't go unnoticed.

"It's important in times like this that police officers remember that we're part of a large team, that we need to be here for each other, on-duty and off-duty, and we are grateful that our community also acknowledges that," Honick said.

The fundraiser continues Saturday from 6 p.m. to closing time.

Elizabeth Township is one of the multiple agencies covering for McKeesport as officers there process their loss.