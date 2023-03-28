Elizabeth Forward High students preparing for big show after auditorium fire

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Elizabeth Forward High School students are still preparing for their big day on the stage after a fire ripped through the school's auditorium last month.

Theater students from Elizabeth Forward were stunned when the curtain was raised for rehearsal Monday, unveiling their new set for "The Hunchback of Notre Dame."

Tyler Guinto-Brody, who plays Quasimodo, told KDKA-TV, "Look at what we've accomplished in a month. If we can accomplish this in a month, we can push ourselves even harder. We can make this an even greater show than it already is."

The day after their original set was built, it burned down in a fire at the high school. The costumes and props were also lost in the fire.

Now they are performing at Thomas Jefferson High School, where they have been rehearsing with no set until Monday, which was the first of three final dress rehearsals.

Madelyn McClain, who plays Esmerelda, said, "We had to imagine everything before. This is where the door is going to be. We had to picture everything and use our imaginations a little bit. It's getting really real now."

This new set is pretty much a carbon copy of the last one. The entire thing, from the wooden structure to the facade, was handmade by dozens of volunteers from Elizabeth Forward and Thomas Jefferson.

"The Hunchback of Notre Dame" tells a story of kindness and compassion. Recovering from the fire could not have been possible without the help and donations from local residents and businesses.

Music director James Benedek said those kind gestures are a reflection of the message this cast hopes to send through their show.

"It's a beautiful discovery when it comes full circle to see that message applied to real life, and I think it gives everyone a little bit of hope that there's still good in the world," said Benedek.

The show runs Thursday-Sunday. If you want to buy a ticket, click here.