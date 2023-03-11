Elizabeth Forward High School's musical moved to Thomas Jefferson High School
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Elizabeth Forward High School's musical has found a new home.
The school's production of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" was thrown into flux after the auditorium caught on fire on Feb. 12 but will now hit the stage at Thomas Jefferson High School.
Show dates are March 30, March 31, April 1 and April 2. Tickets are on sale now.
Click here for more.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.