Elizabeth Forward High School's musical moved to Thomas Jefferson High School

Elizabeth Forward High School's musical has found a new home.

The school's production of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" was thrown into flux after the auditorium caught on fire on Feb. 12 but will now hit the stage at Thomas Jefferson High School.

Show dates are March 30, March 31, April 1 and April 2. Tickets are on sale now.

Tickets go LIVE at 5pm tonight on https://t.co/16F29eFjgi pic.twitter.com/cQ6Kummd5n — EFHS Musical (@EFHS_Musical) March 10, 2023

