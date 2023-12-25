Pennsylvania's favorite Christmas movie is "Elf"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you ever wondered what the most popular Christmas movie in Pennsylvania was in 2023, now you have the answer.

A group of researchers with CenturyLinkQuote set out to find each state's most-searched Christmas movie this year, and the results are in.

"Elf" was the most-searched Christmas film in 2023 in the Keystone State. It was one of seven states that had the film at No. 1.

"Elf" debuted in 2003 and features Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf, James Caan as Walter Hobbs, Zooey Deschanel as Jovie and Bob Newhart as Papa Elf. The movie, directed by Jon Favreau, is one of the highest-grossing Christmas films of all time, according to Screen Rant.

"The Nightmare Before Christmas," "Four Christmases," and "Love Actually" earned the top stop in five states. The top movie in Ohio was "A Christmas Story" while "A Christmas Carol" took home the top spot in West Virginia.

To find the most-searched movie in each state, the researchers gathered the top 50 Christmas movies according to scores from IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes, plus lists from Screen Rant, Time Out and Town & Country Magazine. Then, the researchers cut the list down to find the 18 movies that were searched for the most.

