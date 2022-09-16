Watch CBS News
Local News

Electrical problem causes early dismissal at New Brighton School District

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

NEW BRIGHTON (KDKA) - New Brighton School District students are heading home early today. 

According to a post on the district's Facebook page, the main campus is experiencing electrical issues affecting both the high school and elementary school.

The high school will be dismissed at 9:30 a.m., the middle school at 10 a.m., and the elementary school at 10:30 a.m. 

They do not expect students to return today. 

Superintendent Dr. Joseph A. Guarino said Duquesne Light is addressing the issue. 

First published on September 16, 2022 / 9:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.