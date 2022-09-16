Electrical problem causes early dismissal at New Brighton School District

NEW BRIGHTON (KDKA) - New Brighton School District students are heading home early today.

According to a post on the district's Facebook page, the main campus is experiencing electrical issues affecting both the high school and elementary school.

The high school will be dismissed at 9:30 a.m., the middle school at 10 a.m., and the elementary school at 10:30 a.m.

They do not expect students to return today.

Superintendent Dr. Joseph A. Guarino said Duquesne Light is addressing the issue.